Freixenet – Cordon Negro Brut

187ml Bottle From $ 2.69

3 Bottles 187 ml From $ 7.99

375ml Bottle From $ 8.49

750ml Bottle From $ 11.49

1.5L Bottle From $ 15.49

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This alcoholic beverage features a crisp, clean and well-balanced flavor that makes it a tasty choice for your next family dinner or cocktail party. It's a medium-bodied drink with a palate of apple, pear and bright citrus flavors with a moderately long finish and a crisp touch of ginger. This crisp wine has a blend of flavors that makes it extremely versatile.