Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Campo Viejo – Cava Brut Rosé
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Crisp and dry Campo Viejo Brut Rose is delicious and serious; berry flavors are nicely accented with undertones of sweet earth.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
Great effervescence and not too sweet.
Good choice if you’re into rosè all day...
3 years ago
Super good for the price
It’s become my “go to” sparkling rose
3 years ago
This is the dream rose sparkling. Absolute favorite.
It’s not too sweet, but also not bitter. Really crisp and a lovely color. I’ve tried all kinds of cavas and bruts and Prosecco and this really takes the cake.
Agnese P. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
The perfect note is love brüt rose
Great flavor, nice buzz & excellent price
Matthew A. - Verified buyer