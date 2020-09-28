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Campo Viejo Cava Brut Rosé 750ml Bottle

Campo Viejo – Cava Brut Rosé

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Crisp and dry Campo Viejo Brut Rose is delicious and serious; berry flavors are nicely accented with undertones of sweet earth.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Great effervescence and not too sweet.

    Good choice if you’re into rosè all day...
    Dana D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Super good for the price

    It’s become my “go to” sparkling rose
    Jack B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    This is the dream rose sparkling. Absolute favorite.

    It’s not too sweet, but also not bitter. Really crisp and a lovely color. I’ve tried all kinds of cavas and bruts and Prosecco and this really takes the cake.
    Agnese P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The perfect note is love brüt rose

    Great flavor, nice buzz & excellent price
    Matthew A. - Verified buyer