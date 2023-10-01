Tobacco Delivery in Des Moines.

More Moments To Savor. More Often.

A number of several very important things are decided in Des Moines: The Presidential Primaries, for one, and after that, all the hottest and latest fair food trends that emerge at the iconic Iowa State Fair (deep fried Twinkies with BBQ sauce). Make the most of your time in Des Moines with Saucey, the ultimate alcohol delivery app. With just a few taps on your phone, your favorite beer, wine, spirits, and snacks will be delivered ASAP from local shops and vendors, right to your doorstep, all within an hour. Whether you’re tailgating ahead of a Hawkeyes or Buccaneers game, let Saucey handle the convenient and easy alcohol and snack delivery, so you can spend more time enjoying your time in the Hawkeye State.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Des Moines?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Des Moines between the hours of 10a-11p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Des Moines?
Yes, nicotine product delivery is legal in Des Moines and throughout the state of Iowa. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Iowa. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Des Moines?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

