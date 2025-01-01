More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Cigarette Delivery in Des Moines

Get same-day cigarette delivery in Des Moines. Packs and cartons by brands like Marlboro, Natural American Spirit, Parliament, and more sent directly to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Cigarette Delivery

GEEK BAR Pulse 15000 Dragonfruit
Marlboro Gold
Natural American Spirit Yellow
Parliament White
Camel Blue
Newport Menthol 100's
Capri Magenta 120's

Marlboro Delivery

Marlboro Gold 100's
Marlboro Red
Marlboro Silver
Marlboro Gold Special Blend 100's
Marlboro Blend No. 27
Marlboro Black 100's

Natural American Spirit Delivery

Natural American Spirit Yellow
Natural American Spirit Blue
Natural American Spirit Turquoise
Natural American Spirit Black
Natural American Spirit Gold
Natural American Spirit Sky

Camel Delivery

Camel Blue
Camel Filters
Camel Blue 99's
Camel Crush
Camel Wides Filters
Camel Turkish Gold
How It Works

One Hour Cigarette Delivery in Des Moines

Enter Your Delivery Address

Get paired with your local smoke shop and see which cigarettes are available in your area.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a variety of cigarettes from your favorite brands, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery. Just have your ID ready at the time of drop off.
Common Questions

Learn more about Saucey's cigarette delivery service below.

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Des Moines?

Saucey delivers in Des Moines between the hours of 10:00a-11:00p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Des Moines?

Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Des Moines and throughout the state of Iowa. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.

How fast can Saucey deliver in Des Moines?

Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location. Most orders are completed within an hour.

Does Saucey have a cigarette delivery app?

Yes! Saucey has a cigarette delivery app. Download it on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Does Saucey offer discreet cigarette delivery?

Yes. While Saucey drivers are required to meet the recipient and verify their age, customers can add delivery instructions to make their cigarette order as discreet as possible.

What products can Saucey deliver?

Saucey delivers a massive selection of cigarettes, including both packs and cartons by brands like Marlboro, Natural American Spirit, Parliament, Capri, Newport, and more. Beyond just cigarettes, Saucey also offers delivery on other nicotine products, alcohol, snacks, and more.

