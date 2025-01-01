Vape Delivery in Des Moines

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Des Moines? Saucey delivers in Des Moines between the hours of 10:00a-11:00p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in Des Moines? Yes, vape delivery is legal in Des Moines and throughout the state of Iowa. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.