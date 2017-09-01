Oban – 11 Year The Soul of Calypso Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 126.99

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Bask in the limited release of a rare and collectible distillery-first single malt, that’s Scotland inspired by craft and cultures from around the world with Oban The Soul of Calypso 11 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Each malt in the 2023 Special Release Spirited Xchange introduces a world of flavor to explore and enjoy the diversity of the Scotch Whisky world. It’s been aged 11 years in finished Caribbean Pot Still rum casks. The design is created by Kim Thompson, whose style is influenced by retro nostalgia, Afrofuturism, and folklore. On the nose are notes of seaweed, citrus, and mango. On the palate are notes of fruit, citrus, salt, and spice with a short finish that’s spicy-sweet. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a dash of water to accentuate the citrus flavor. Includes one 116 proof 750 mL bottle of Oban The Soul of Calypso 11 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.