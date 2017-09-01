Oban – 15 Year Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 149.99

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Introducing Oban Cask Strength Aged 15 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky. A delicious expression from Oban Distillery with smooth notes of vanilla, brown sugar, pepper and spices from European Oak finished in ex-Oloroso & Palo Cortado sherry casks. Created for savoring life’s most special moments, hand-selected casks of maturing stock are finished for over four years in vibrant sherry casks, resulting in a single malt Scotch whisky that transports your palate. The distinctive saltiness of Oban is met with a flourish of raisin, charred orange rind, and toasted sugar. Bottled at natural cask strength, this Oban expression is best enjoyed neat or with a splash of water.