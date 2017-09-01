Oban Distiller's Edition – 2006 Highland Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 136.99

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Discover a rich and deep expression of a meticulously crafted whisky with Oban Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Double-matured in ex-bodega Montilla Fino cask wood for a rich fruitiness and maritime flavors, this 14-year-old whisky boasts a massively complex aroma of salty sea air, orange and hints of smoke. Distilled in 2006 and bottled in 2020, this full-bodied Scotch is explosive with soft malt and wave after wave of rich fruit carried on a salty tide. The finish features sweetened Jamaican coffee and oak, with an attractive malt-biscuit effect as it dies down. Simply serve in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. The Oban Distillery – one of the oldest and smallest in Scotland – has been making fine Single Malt Scotch Whisky since 1794. Situated between the West Highlands and the Islands, a mild maritime climate is perfectly echoed in the malt whisky produced at Oban. Crafted by a small team of artisans, Oban is first distilled in tiny lantern-shaped copper pot stills, slowly condensed in wooden worm tubs and then aged in oak casks. This results in a truly balanced, extremely smooth whisky. Please drink responsibly.