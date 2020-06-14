Oban – Little Bay Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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Discover the distinct flavors of the islands of Scotland with Oban Little Bay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Our 86 proof whisky holds orange zest and clove flavors with subtle notes of crisp green apple. Its intricate balance of flavors creates a long, rich finish with smooth traces of mint and cedar smoke. The best of the Highlands and coastal influences, centuries of local distilling tradition are what make our award-winning whisky so exquisite. Oban Little Bay Single Malt Scotch Whisky earned a double gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For a Smoking Sun cocktail, combine with lemonade in a highball glass with ice, top with club soda, then garnish with fresh mint and a lemon wheel. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Little Bay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.