Oban – 2024 Release 10 Year Coastal Orchard Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 174.99

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What if the smallest seed could give rise to a magnificent orchard? Experience a coastal orchard in full bloom with this 2024 Special Releases offering from Oban Distillery. Verdant, lush and gorgeously aromatic, the limited edition 116 proof Oban 10YO Coastal Orchard Single Malt Scotch Whisky can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks and is ​part of the highly sought-after iconic 2024 Special Releases collection​. Finished in charred American Oak barrels, seasoned with Oloroso sherry​,​ which impart baked apple notes and subtle wisps of sea-salted vanilla to this Oban whisky. Includes one 116 proof 750 mL bottle of Oban 10YO Coastal Orchard. Please drink responsibly