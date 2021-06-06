Oban – 14 Year Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 72.99

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Discover the distinct flavors of the islands of Scotland with Oban 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Our 86 proof whisky holds a delicate balance of dried figs and honey-sweet spices followed by a long, smooth-sweet finish of oak wood and a hint of salt air. The best of the Highlands and coastal influences, centuries of local distilling tradition are what make our award-winning whisky so exquisite. Oban 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky earned a gold medal at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 94 points at the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. This single malt whisky is best served neat in a tumbler, perhaps with a splash of cool spring water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Oban 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.