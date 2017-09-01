Oban Distiller's Edition – 2007 Highland Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 116.99

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Indulge in a unique treasure from the islands of Scotland with a sip of Oban 14-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This award-winning whisky is double-matured in ex-bodega Montilla Fino cask wood for a rich fruitiness and maritime flavor, bonding with the delicate balance of dried figs and honey-sweet spices of the regular release, followed by a long, smooth-sweet finish of oak wood and a hint of salt air for an explosive, rich and deep expression of Oban. Each batch is finished in a wine-conditioned cask specially selected to complement the mature whisky’s flavor, and each bottle is marked with distillation year, bottling year, and batch number. The best of the Highlands and coastal influences, centuries of local distilling tradition are what make our award-winning whisky so exquisite. This single malt whisky is best served neat in a tumbler, perhaps with a splash of cool spring water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Oban 14-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.