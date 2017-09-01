Oban Distiller's Edition – Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 91.99

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Discover the distinct flavors of the islands of Scotland with Oban Distiller’s Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Our 86 proof whisky holds soft malt notes with delicate yet rich fruit notes. Its intricate blend of flavors creates a full, rich body that finishes with sweetened Jamaican coffee and oak. The importers and entrepreneurs who founded the Oban distillery would have approved of the Spanish influence behind this edition's second maturation in Montilla Fino cask wood. The best of the Highlands and coastal influences, centuries of local distilling tradition are what make our award-winning whisky so exquisite. Pairing well with cheesecake or rich chocolate, this spirit is best served neat in a tumbler, perhaps with a splash of cool spring water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Distiller’s Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.