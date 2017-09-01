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Oban Distiller's Edition 2020 Highland Single Malt Scotch 750ml Bottle

Oban Distiller's Edition – 2020 Highland Single Malt Scotch

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Discover a rich and deep expression of a meticulously crafted whisky with Oban Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Double-matured in ex-bodega Montilla Fino cask wood for a rich fruitiness and maritime flavors, this 14-year-old whisky boasts a massively complex aroma of salty sea air, orange and hints of smoke. Distilled in 2006 and bottled in 2020, this full-bodied Scotch is explosive with soft malt and wave after wave of rich fruit carried on a salty tide. The finish features sweetened Jamaican coffee and oak, with an attractive malt-biscuit effect as it dies down. Simply serve in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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