Oban – 18 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 124.99

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Discover the distinct flavors of the islands of Scotland with Oban 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Our 86 proof whisky holds rich, spicy and fruity notes balanced by a distinct trace of salt. Its intricate blend of flavors creates a long, elegant and drying finish with late hints of smoke and cocoa. The best of the Highlands and coastal influences, centuries of local distilling tradition are what make our award-winning whisky so exquisite. Oban 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky earned a double gold medal in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 93 points in the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. This spirit is best served neat in a tumbler, perhaps with a splash of cool spring water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Oban 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.