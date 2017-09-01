Glenkinchie Distiller's Edition – 12 Year Amontillado Cask Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 74.99

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Glenkinchie 12-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky offers a uniquely rich take on a light-tasting classic. Double-matured in ex-bodega Amontillado cask wood, this award-winning whisky provides a nuttiness that rounds and deepens the sweet, grassy and dry aromas and tastes of the regular release. It indulges with an even richer sophistication of its aromatic and clean notes of vanilla, butter icing, lemon cheesecake and freesias, with an herbal, drying finish. Each batch is finished in a wine-conditioned cask specially selected to complement the mature whisky’s flavor, and each bottle is marked with distillation year, bottling year, and batch number. Serve it in a martini glass with a few drops of water for a little flare. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Glenkinchie 12-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.