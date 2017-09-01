Glenkinchie Distiller's Edition – Amontillado Cask Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 72.99

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Experience the depth and complexity of Glenkinchie Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This special release is double-matured in Amontillado casks, chosen to complement this delicate single malt's light, sweet yet dry, floral style. The Distillers Edition of Glenkinchie reveals a fascinating, complex and malty depth in the intriguing lowland character of Glenkinchie. To fully experience this exquisite Distillers Edition, simply serve neat. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Glenkinchie Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Founded in 1825 and renamed in 1837, the name came from the Kinchie Burn which runs through the glen. It derives its name from “de Quincey” who originally owned the land and burn. Masterfully maneuvering a variety of traditional stills, Glenkinchie achieves its unique character and depth, for which it is recognized as the undisputed champion of the light Lowland style. Glenkinchie is just fifteen miles from the capital, earning it the title “The Edinburgh Malt." Please drink responsibly.