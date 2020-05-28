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Single Malt Scotch
Glenfiddich – 14 Year Single Malt Scotch
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750ml Bottle
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$32.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
3 years ago
Many people are saying it cures Covid-19
It doesn’t. But there are Morse than sufficient reasons to drink and this stuff is delicious, so buy it.
Matthew C. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Super smooth
Smooth
Myles N. -
Verified buyer
1