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Craigellachie 13 Year Single Malt Scotch 750ml Bottle

Craigellachie – 13 Year Single Malt Scotch

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Sassy

    Reminds me of my mother
    Ben B. - Verified buyer