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Appleton Estate V/X Rum 750ml Bottle

Appleton Estate – V/X Rum

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Feeling a Dark & Stormy? This might be the perfect rum for you. Appleton Estate VX rum is comprised of 15 rum blends that have been distilled from molasses in copper stills and aged between 5-10 years in oak casks (hence the "VX"). After blending, Appleton V/X receives additional aging to unite the flavors before bottling.

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