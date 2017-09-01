Appleton Estate – Signature Blend Jamaican Rum

1.75L Bottle From $ 28.49

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Inspired by the vibrancy of Jamaica, its land and the joyful nature of its people, Appleton Estate has been crafting rum for over 265 years. Crafted with Jamaican limestone-filtered water and no added flavors, Appleton Estate Signature Blend is a delicious blend of pot and column still rums, aged for an average of 4 years.