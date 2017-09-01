Appleton Estate – 12 Year Jamaican Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 35.99

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A true expression of our Master Blender Joy Spence’s passion and craft. The rums that make up this blend of rare and hand-selected pot and column still rums are crafted with Jamaican limestone-filtered water, with no added flavors, and have all been aged for a minimum of 12 years in the tropical climate of Jamaica.