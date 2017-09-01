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Appleton Estate – Reserve Blend Jamaican Rum
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Inspired by the vibrancy of Jamaica, its land and the joyful nature of its people, Appleton Estate Reserve Blend was created by Master Blender Joy Spence to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Estate. The rich, complex and full-flavor of our rum is a multi-sensory experience that is unique to Appleton Estate and unique to our location, deep in the heart of Jamaica.