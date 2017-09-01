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Appleton Estate 21 Year Jamaican Rum 750ml Bottle

Appleton Estate – 21 Year Jamaican Rum

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Appleton Estate 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks is a tribute to our Estate’s lush and fertile home since 1749, Jamaica’s Nassau Valley. This blend of rare and hand-selected pot and column still rums are crafted with Jamaican limestone-filtered water, with no added flavors, and have all been aged for a minimum of 21 years in the tropical climate of Jamaica.

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