Appleton Estate – 21 Year Jamaican Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 124.59

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Appleton Estate 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks is a tribute to our Estate’s lush and fertile home since 1749, Jamaica’s Nassau Valley. This blend of rare and hand-selected pot and column still rums are crafted with Jamaican limestone-filtered water, with no added flavors, and have all been aged for a minimum of 21 years in the tropical climate of Jamaica.