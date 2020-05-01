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Hornitos Black Barrel Añejo Tequila 750ml Bottle

Hornitos – Black Barrel Añejo Tequila

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Hornitos Black Barrel starts as a premium, aged Anejo, then spends four months in deep charred oak barrels to give it rich, smoky flavor and a golden amber color. It spends an additional two months in specially toasted barrels for more depth and distinct complexity. Easy to drink and unforgettably smooth, Hornitos Black Barrel was the most highly awarded tequila since 2014. Our unique Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila is aged like a whiskey, providing the perfect twist on a traditional Manhattan or Old Fashioned cocktail.

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5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Alex B. - Verified buyer