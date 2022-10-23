Herradura – Ultra Añejo Tequila |

750ml Bottle From $ 46.99

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Tequila Herradura Ultra Cristalino Añejo is an incomparable cristalino añejo tequila. This tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico at Casa Herradura, the last true tequila-producing hacienda in the world. Made from hand-harvested agave and barrel aged to perfection, this premium añejo tequila undergoes a charcoal filtering process that creates a superior clear finish and unparalled smoothness. Expierence this smoothness by rewarding your palate to a fresh margarita or paloma. The complex taste of cooked agave, caramel, honey and toasted almonds make Tequila Herradura Ultra Cristalino Añejo the best tequilla for enhancing cocktails.