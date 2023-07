Double Mountain Hop Lava – American IPA India Pale Ale

16.9 oz bottle From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Double Mountain Hop Lava is big, glowing powerful IPA packed with assertive NW hops that are floral, citrusy and resinous. A healthy dose of Munich malt helps to provide backbone and balance. 7% ABV