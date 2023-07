Beachwood Brewing – Melrose IPA

4 cans 16 oz From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Double dry-hopped Melrose is a full-blown West Coast-style India pale ale chocked full of sticky hop resins. Brewed with American 2-row malt and a touch of Canadian “honey” malt, Melrose is generously hopped with Simcoe and Amarillo varieties. We then liberally double dry hop the beer for an over the top aromatic experience with notes of citrus rind, tropical fruits, and pine resin.