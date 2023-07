Beachwood Brewing – Amalgamator IPA

A true West Coast style IPA. Nose is piney. Full of sap, must and resin. Slight notes of grapefruit zest. Taste is of sticky pine sap, pine needles, light floral and crisp grapefruit. You won't be dissappointed if you like pine-bomb IPAs.