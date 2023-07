Ballast Point Brewing – Unfiltered Sculpin Extra Hopped IPA

22 oz From $ 12.99

6 Bottles From $ 13.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This IPA packs extra hops into every sip, enhancing the classic Sulpin notes of fresh apricot, peach, mango, and lemon with slight haze and less bitterness. Store cold and drink soon.