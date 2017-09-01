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Ruffino – Orvieto Classico
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Italy. Orvieto's fruity and floral bouquet is reminiscent of green apples and meadow flowers. This wine's smooth, refreshing flavors balance beautifully with its structure and acidity. Orvieto also offers a unique mineral character that comes from the chalky limestone soil called tufa. The finish is long and fragrant, with hints of almond.