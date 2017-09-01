Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Ruffino Orvieto Classico 750ml Bottle

Ruffino – Orvieto Classico

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Italy. Orvieto's fruity and floral bouquet is reminiscent of green apples and meadow flowers. This wine's smooth, refreshing flavors balance beautifully with its structure and acidity. Orvieto also offers a unique mineral character that comes from the chalky limestone soil called tufa. The finish is long and fragrant, with hints of almond.

More By Ruffino

You May Also Like

Often Bought With