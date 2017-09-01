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Polvaro Tenuta Polvaro Oro 750ml Bottle

Polvaro Tenuta – Polvaro Oro

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Three outstanding grape varieties provide the framework for this distinctive white blend. Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Traminer are combined to offer refreshing fruit flavors of honeydew, apricot, and pink grapefruit. Added scents of honeysuckle and white pepper result in a soft, dry wine that is excellent for either food pairing or simply sipping.

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