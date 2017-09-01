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Naked Earth White Blend 750ml Bottle

Naked Earth – White Blend

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A clean, pale gold color, accented by the Chardonnay in the wine. Floral and full on the nose, with scents of apricot and apple. Crisp upon entry, with the immediate notes of lemon and grapefruit, moving into more flavors like vanilla and hibiscus flowers, ends on a dry finish with gripping texture, coming from the wines’ generous minerality and balanced acidity

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