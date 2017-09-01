Big House – Bootlegger White

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

A rebellious mix of non-traditional grape varieties destined to offer a new experience. It has a nose that carries the vibrancy of spring, white flowers, and lychee fruit that surround the senses. The palate opens up with tropical fruits, dried apricot and white peaches. This wine finishes strong with a cleansing citrus zest that lingers.