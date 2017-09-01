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Big House – Bootlegger White
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A rebellious mix of non-traditional grape varieties destined to offer a new experience. It has a nose that carries the vibrancy of spring, white flowers, and lychee fruit that surround the senses. The palate opens up with tropical fruits, dried apricot and white peaches. This wine finishes strong with a cleansing citrus zest that lingers.