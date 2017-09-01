Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Stateland Cellars Napa Sauvignon Blanc Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Stateland Cellars Napa Sauvignon Blanc – Sauvignon Blanc

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Our Napa County Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from some of the best vineyards in Napa. It contains bright notes of honey, grapefruit and lime. A crisp, clean Sauvignon Blanc that will beautifully compliment grilled salmon, pizza margherita, or grilled chicken.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With