Stateland Cellars Napa Sauvignon Blanc – Sauvignon Blanc

750ml Bottle From $ 19.49

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Our Napa County Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from some of the best vineyards in Napa. It contains bright notes of honey, grapefruit and lime. A crisp, clean Sauvignon Blanc that will beautifully compliment grilled salmon, pizza margherita, or grilled chicken.