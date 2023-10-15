Starborough – Sauvignon Blanc
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
|Starborough's sauvignon blanc tastes like summertime in a bottle. This zesty, refreshing white wine starts strong with a burst of citrus and tropical fruits, followed by notes of fresh-cut grass, and hints of passion fruit, guava, and kiwi. Pairs well with fresh greens, fruit salads, and good friends.
|Tasting notes: Grapefuit, Citrus, Gooseberry, Melon, Grassy Meadow
|Pairs well with: Coconut Curry Mussels, Goat Cheese, Chicken Piccata, Stir Fried Veggies, Fajitas, Cheese Tart, Grilled Fish
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.97
32 Reviews
- 1 month agoLemuela T. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agomolly m. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoCourtney K. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoClare W. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoMichelle P. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoJohn c. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoClare W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoGary R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoClare W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoClare O. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJoanne R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoHilary . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoAmie A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAleksandra G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKaren . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoHilary . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKatie G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJennifer M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoWaleed S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoEllyn W. - Verified buyer