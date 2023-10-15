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Starborough Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Starborough – Sauvignon Blanc

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Starborough's sauvignon blanc tastes like summertime in a bottle. This zesty, refreshing white wine starts strong with a burst of citrus and tropical fruits, followed by notes of fresh-cut grass, and hints of passion fruit, guava, and kiwi. Pairs well with fresh greens, fruit salads, and good friends.
Tasting notes: Grapefuit, Citrus, Gooseberry, Melon, Grassy Meadow

Pairs well with: Coconut Curry Mussels, Goat Cheese, Chicken Piccata, Stir Fried Veggies, Fajitas, Cheese Tart, Grilled Fish

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4.97

32 Reviews
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