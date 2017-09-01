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Raymond Vineyards Family Sauvignon Blanc – Sauvignon Blanc
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Raymond 2016 Family Classic North Coast Sauvignon Blanc opens with bright and inviting notes of kaffir lime and guava. With a fleshy mouthfeel on the mid-palate, flavors of sweet melon and grapefruit are balanced with a flinty minerality leading to a crisp acidity on the finish.