Raymond Vineyards Family Sauvignon Blanc – Sauvignon Blanc

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Raymond 2016 Family Classic North Coast Sauvignon Blanc opens with bright and inviting notes of kaffir lime and guava. With a fleshy mouthfeel on the mid-palate, flavors of sweet melon and grapefruit are balanced with a flinty minerality leading to a crisp acidity on the finish.