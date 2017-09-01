Pascal Jolivet – Sancerre

750ml Bottle From $ 27.49

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Pale, whitish straw in color. The nose is very fresh, very clean with notes of lime peel, green herbs, black currant; typical, not aggressive. On the palate it is fresh and tightly wound; acidity is tempered by very subtle residual sugar; very clean; alive, racy, youthful. Overall, a dry and elegant wine, well balanced. The different origin of soils express fully their differences and their similarities. Slow evolution, very typical Sancerre.