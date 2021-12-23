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Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Nobilo – Sauvignon Blanc

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Light yellow in color with green hues and brilliant clarity. A distinctive Marlborough bouquet of ripe tropical and citrus fruit. Nobilo Regional Collection Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with flavors of lemon, passionfruit and melon. Crisp and zesty, the palate has excellent weight and balance, lingering in a full, refreshing finish.
Tasting notes: Pineapple, Elderflower, Cantaloupe, Citrus

Pairs well with: Lemon Herb Chicken, Summer Salads, Lighter Seafood, Pasta, Rice Dishes

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    The driest, most drinkable sauv blanc.

    Crisp, light and dry!
    Briana G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Never had an issue

    Great couriers
    Kelly T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Shannon B. - Verified buyer