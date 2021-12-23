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Nobilo – Sauvignon Blanc
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Light yellow in color with green hues and brilliant clarity. A distinctive Marlborough bouquet of ripe tropical and citrus fruit. Nobilo Regional Collection Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with flavors of lemon, passionfruit and melon. Crisp and zesty, the palate has excellent weight and balance, lingering in a full, refreshing finish.