Matua – Sauvignon Blanc
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Aromas of tropical and citrus fruits with subtle herbaceous characters with vibrant citrus and pineapple flavors of 13% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 2 months agoJulie F. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agooswaldo p. - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Delicious crisp sauvi bDelicious crisp sauvi bIrina M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Crisp and deliciousIt’s a perfectly mild sauvi b. It’s fruity and so crisp. It’s a wonderful summer wine!Irina M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
I don’t normally like white wine but I loved this!It was a bit fruity and sweet without being too sweet. It was very refreshing.Tori C. - Verified buyer