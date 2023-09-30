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Matua Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Matua – Sauvignon Blanc

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Aromas of tropical and citrus fruits with subtle herbaceous characters with vibrant citrus and pineapple flavors of 13% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Julie F. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    oswaldo p. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 years ago

    Delicious crisp sauvi b

    Delicious crisp sauvi b
    Irina M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp and delicious

    It’s a perfectly mild sauvi b. It’s fruity and so crisp. It’s a wonderful summer wine!
    Irina M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I don’t normally like white wine but I loved this!

    It was a bit fruity and sweet without being too sweet. It was very refreshing.
    Tori C. - Verified buyer