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Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve – Sauvignon Blanc

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This medium bodied Sauvignon Blanc has flavors of luscious honeysuckle, ripe pear and fresh lemongrass. Hints of fresh tropical grapefruit complement the subtle mineral quality while added layers of fig and honeysuckle round out this crisp, aromatic wine.

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