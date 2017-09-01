Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve – Sauvignon Blanc

750ml Bottle From $ 12.49

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This medium bodied Sauvignon Blanc has flavors of luscious honeysuckle, ripe pear and fresh lemongrass. Hints of fresh tropical grapefruit complement the subtle mineral quality while added layers of fig and honeysuckle round out this crisp, aromatic wine.