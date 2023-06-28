Edna Valley – Sauvignon Blanc
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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc opens up with bright aromas of honeydew melon and grapefruit. On the palate, ripe citrus notes play off of fresh notes of melon, a touch of lime zest and a hint of jalapeno. Well-balanced with bright acidity, lively minerality and a lingering finish make this wine crisp and refreshing expression of the varietal.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
8 Reviews
- 5 months agoОлеся S. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoVannessa R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCynthia . - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
A great Sauvignon Blanc.A crisp and clean flavor, and a great price. Great value.Marc I. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Crisp and smoothA great California Sauvignon Blanc and a good price delivered to your door!Marc I. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoRandi B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Crisp and easyGreat for warm weatherKatie J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodNiceJustin M. - Verified buyer