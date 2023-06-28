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Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Edna Valley – Sauvignon Blanc

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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc opens up with bright aromas of honeydew melon and grapefruit. On the palate, ripe citrus notes play off of fresh notes of melon, a touch of lime zest and a hint of jalapeno. Well-balanced with bright acidity, lively minerality and a lingering finish make this wine crisp and refreshing expression of the varietal.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

8 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Олеся S. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Vannessa R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Cynthia . - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    A great Sauvignon Blanc.

    A crisp and clean flavor, and a great price. Great value.
    Marc I. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp and smooth

    A great California Sauvignon Blanc and a good price delivered to your door!
    Marc I. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Randi B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp and easy

    Great for warm weather
    Katie J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Nice
    Justin M. - Verified buyer