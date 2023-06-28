Edna Valley – Sauvignon Blanc |

750ml Bottle From $ 11.49

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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc opens up with bright aromas of honeydew melon and grapefruit. On the palate, ripe citrus notes play off of fresh notes of melon, a touch of lime zest and a hint of jalapeno. Well-balanced with bright acidity, lively minerality and a lingering finish make this wine crisp and refreshing expression of the varietal.