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Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Duckhorn – Sauvignon Blanc

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This vibrant Sauvignon Blanc begins with enticing aromas of lemongrass, lychee, passionfruit, melon and pineapple, followed by hints of white nectarine and lime. On the juicy palate, a subtle viscosity is perfectly balanced by refreshing acidity that adds precision to the citrus and tropical fruit flavors, while driving the wine to a bright, zesty finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    A solid wine

    Tried it because it has highly rated on wine sites and it did not disappoint.
    Ify N. - Verified buyer