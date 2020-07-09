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Duckhorn – Sauvignon Blanc
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This vibrant Sauvignon Blanc begins with enticing aromas of lemongrass, lychee, passionfruit, melon and pineapple, followed by hints of white nectarine and lime. On the juicy palate, a subtle viscosity is perfectly balanced by refreshing acidity that adds precision to the citrus and tropical fruit flavors, while driving the wine to a bright, zesty finish.