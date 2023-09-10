Dark Horse – Sauvignon Blanc
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New Zealand-style Sauvignon Blancs have become wildly popular for their bright flavors and ability to play well with cuisines from around the world.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
13 Reviews
- 3 months agoMegan N. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months ago
Nice finishNice finishJonnell S. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoNancy . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMarianna G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAmie A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrandi K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatSmoooth fastCesar O. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodKevin N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Tangy green apple notes with smooth finishI’m not a big white wine fan but this paired so well with the fish meal I made for dinner. It was sweet enough for me to enjoy it but smooth enough to have a glass by itself.Jenna B. - Verified buyer
The perfect wine for a summer dish. It's light and fruity with hints of citrus. Pairs well with salad and grilled chicken.The perfect wine for a summer dish. It's light and fruity with hints of citrus. Pairs well with salad and grilled chicken.ANAlyssa N.