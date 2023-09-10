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Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Dark Horse – Sauvignon Blanc

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New Zealand-style Sauvignon Blancs have become wildly popular for their bright flavors and ability to play well with cuisines from around the world.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

13 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Megan N. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago

    Nice finish

    Nice finish
    Jonnell S. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Nancy . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Marianna G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Amie A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Brandi K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Smoooth fast
    Cesar O. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Kevin N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Tangy green apple notes with smooth finish

    I’m not a big white wine fan but this paired so well with the fish meal I made for dinner. It was sweet enough for me to enjoy it but smooth enough to have a glass by itself.
    Jenna B. - Verified buyer

  • The perfect wine for a summer dish. It's light and fruity with hints of citrus. Pairs well with salad and grilled chicken.

    The perfect wine for a summer dish. It's light and fruity with hints of citrus. Pairs well with salad and grilled chicken.
    AN
    Alyssa N.