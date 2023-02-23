Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Chateau Souverain – Sauvignon Blanc

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Brings dried herbs and lemon grass to the fore; delicate and refined on the palate; medium finish.

More By Souverain

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 9 months ago
    Ashleigh C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Brittany T. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Good for price

    Good for price
    Jillian H. - Verified buyer

  • I'm always afraid to try new things but this....this was a very pleasant surprise. Loved it.

    I'm always afraid to try new things but this....this was a very pleasant surprise. Loved it.
    DR
    Danelle R.

  • I'm not a huge wine drinker so to be honest when I bought this to bring to a potluck, I picked based off the price and because I liked the label. However I was very pleasantly surprised!! Super easy to drink and we ended up cooking with it as well! Not bad for $16, definitely one of my new favorites!

    I'm not a huge wine drinker so to be honest when I bought this to bring to a potluck, I picked based off the price and because I liked the label. However I was very pleasantly surprised!! Super easy to drink and we ended up cooking with it as well! Not bad for $16, definitely one of my new favorites!
    HY
    Haley Y.