I'm not a huge wine drinker so to be honest when I bought this to bring to a potluck, I picked based off the price and because I liked the label. However I was very pleasantly surprised!! Super easy to drink and we ended up cooking with it as well! Not bad for $16, definitely one of my new favorites!

I'm not a huge wine drinker so to be honest when I bought this to bring to a potluck, I picked based off the price and because I liked the label. However I was very pleasantly surprised!! Super easy to drink and we ended up cooking with it as well! Not bad for $16, definitely one of my new favorites!