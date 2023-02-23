Chateau Souverain – Sauvignon Blanc
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Brings dried herbs and lemon grass to the fore; delicate and refined on the palate; medium finish.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 9 months agoAshleigh C. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoBrittany T. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Good for priceGood for priceJillian H. - Verified buyer
I'm always afraid to try new things but this....this was a very pleasant surprise. Loved it.I'm always afraid to try new things but this....this was a very pleasant surprise. Loved it.DRDanelle R.
I'm not a huge wine drinker so to be honest when I bought this to bring to a potluck, I picked based off the price and because I liked the label. However I was very pleasantly surprised!! Super easy to drink and we ended up cooking with it as well! Not bad for $16, definitely one of my new favorites!I'm not a huge wine drinker so to be honest when I bought this to bring to a potluck, I picked based off the price and because I liked the label. However I was very pleasantly surprised!! Super easy to drink and we ended up cooking with it as well! Not bad for $16, definitely one of my new favorites!HYHaley Y.