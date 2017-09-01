Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Brady – Sauvignon Blanc
Set delivery address to see local pricing
The Brady Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc is a bright delicate wine, featuring pale straw color and aromas reminiscent of green apple and guava with subtle notes of lime zest. On tasting, it shows medium body and the racy acidity good Sauvignon Blanc is known for. Enjoy alone, or with fresh fruits, mild cheeses and with fish and subtle shellfish dishes with light flavorful sauces.