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Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc 3L Box

Bota Box – Sauvignon Blanc

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Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc opens with lively aromas of zesty citrus, pineapple and lemongrass. This crisp, medium-bodied wine has juicy flavors of honeydew melon, banana and lime that extend into a clean, refreshing finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.93

15 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Lynn B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Katie M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Meghan M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Meghan M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Mikhaela . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious wine for the price.

    This wine has a very respectable score from Wine Enthusiasts. Buying 4 bottles of the lowest quality wine will still be more expensive than this product. And it keeps!
    Laurie B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A

    A
    Nick F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best bang for your buck

    Great deal. Wine tastes great. This is definitely my go to for delivery! So excited this is an option now
    Caitlin M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for the price and amount

    Great for a box
    Yunia L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Excellent

    Yep yep!
    Joseph C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s a great deal

    Not spectacular but it’s satisfying
    Cesar P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious for boxed wine!

    Crisp and light!
    Paige K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Refreshing!
    June M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Wonderful, cheap, lovely.

    Loved the app and our delivery dude.
    Alec L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s good

    It’s good, now stop making me leave reviews
    Brett L. - Verified buyer