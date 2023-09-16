Bota Box – Sauvignon Blanc
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Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc opens with lively aromas of zesty citrus, pineapple and lemongrass. This crisp, medium-bodied wine has juicy flavors of honeydew melon, banana and lime that extend into a clean, refreshing finish.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.93
15 Reviews
- 2 months agoLynn B. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoKatie M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMeghan M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMeghan M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMikhaela . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious wine for the price.This wine has a very respectable score from Wine Enthusiasts. Buying 4 bottles of the lowest quality wine will still be more expensive than this product. And it keeps!Laurie B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AANick F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best bang for your buckGreat deal. Wine tastes great. This is definitely my go to for delivery! So excited this is an option nowCaitlin M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great for the price and amountGreat for a boxYunia L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
ExcellentYep yep!Joseph C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s a great dealNot spectacular but it’s satisfyingCesar P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious for boxed wine!Crisp and light!Paige K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatRefreshing!June M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Wonderful, cheap, lovely.Loved the app and our delivery dude.Alec L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s goodIt’s good, now stop making me leave reviewsBrett L. - Verified buyer