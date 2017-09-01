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Benziger – Sauvignon Blanc
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90PTS Wine Enthusiast. Beautiful citrus and apple flavors introduce this Sauvignon Blanc, followed closely by its delicious minerality. The wine’s acid is both balanced and integrated, giving it a textured mid-palate and an elegant softness. It’s a lively one: light, dry and well-balanced, not to mention very affordable. Best Buy!