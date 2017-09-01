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Balletto – Sauvignon Blanc
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91PTS Wine Enthusiast 2017. The wine opens with lemon/lime accents before moving into darker honey and anise aromas. But, the real personality of this wine lies in its mouth-feel and balanced weight. It’s chock full of texture, acidity and flavors that all hit the palate at the same instant, making for a lush, delicious and serious bottle of wine.