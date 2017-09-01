Armida Wines – Sauvignon Blanc

750ml Bottle From $ 31.99

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Summertime in a glass. Peaches, pear, guava and jasmine aromas explode from the glass. Subtle hints of gooseberry and pine needles add to the complexity of enticing aromas. The wine begins on the palate like taking a fresh bite out of a crisp pear. Sweet apricot and green apples dance along the tongue. The limey, textured finish is refreshing with just a hint of toasted cashews from the very small percentage of the wine fermented in oak. Pair with oysters.